ISI-linked suspect arrested in Ram temple attack plot

In a major security operation, Faridabad police, in coordination with Gujarat’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), have arrested Abdul Rehman, a suspected operative linked to Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI. Rehman was allegedly planning a terror attack on the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Plot to attack Ram temple

Investigations revealed that Rehman had conducted recce of the temple multiple times and shared critical information with his handlers in Pakistan. His plan reportedly involved launching an attack using hand grenades.



According to sources, he first traveled by train from Faizabad to Faridabad, where an associate handed him the explosives. He was then supposed to return to Ayodhya to execute the attack. However, law enforcement authorities, acting on intelligence inputs from central agencies, intercepted him before he could carry out his plan.

Weapons recovered in search operation

During interrogation, Rehman disclosed that weapons were hidden in an abandoned house in the Pali area. Following this lead, Gujarat ATS and Faridabad police conducted a joint operation, sealing off the area for a four-hour search.

The operation led to the recovery of two live hand grenades, further confirming Rehman’s involvement in a terror plot. Authorities are now investigating whether he had other accomplices or links to larger terror networks.

Who is Abdul Rehman?

Rehman, a resident of Milkipur in Faizabad, Uttar Pradesh, operated a mutton shop and also worked as an auto driver. His background and movements are being examined closely to uncover more details about his connections.



Security agencies on alert

Authorities continue to probe deeper into Rehman’s links with ISI and his role in the planned attack. Security at the Ram temple has been intensified as intelligence agencies work to counter any future threats.

