Is 'Adani' unparliamentary?: Priyanka on word expunged from her LS speech

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday questioned why 'Adani' was expunged from her speech and asked if it is an unparliamentary word.

In her maiden speech in the Lok Sabha on Friday, Priyanka Gandhi had said it seems Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not understood that it is "Bharat ka Samvidhan" and not "Sangh ka Vidhan".

Asked about BJP's criticism of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's speech, she told reporters on Saturday, "This is the job of the BJP. They don't want to talk on real issues. The speech that I have given, only Adani has been expunged from it." "Is Adani unparliamentary word? They can take anyone's name, we can't take Adani's name?" she said.

The newly elected Wayanad MP claimed during a debate on the Constitution in the Lok Sabha that had it not been for the Lok Sabha poll results, the ruling party would have started changing the Constitution. PTI

