Iron grip has clearly rusted and rusted terribly: BJP's Nadda slams Bengal govt

As anger builds up against the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government in West Bengal over the brutal rape and murder of a young doctor in a government-run hospital in Kolkata, the BJP took the opportunity to slam its arch-rival.

BJP president JP Nadda on Sunday hit out at the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal calling it anti-women, anti-youth and anti-democracy even as protests continued over the rap and murder of the trainee doctor in Kolkata.

Nadda said in a post on X, "The chief minister has failed the people of the state, presiding over an administration which has looted with impunity. The iron grip has clearly rusted and rusted terribly."

West Bengal under TMC is ANTI-WOMEN, ANTI-YOUTH and ANTI-DEMOCRACY.

Meanwhile, students of different medical colleges took out a procession in Kolkata on Sunday, demanding justice for the trainee doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The CBI is currently investigating the case.

(With inputs from agencies)

