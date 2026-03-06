Iran war: IndiGo extends free cancellation waivers for Middle East, Istanbul flights until March 31

IndiGo has extended free cancellation waivers on all flights to and from the Middle East and Istanbul, Turkey, until March 31. The airline said it is closely monitoring developments in the region and posting real-time updates on its website and social media channels.

“Full waiver on cancellations are being extended for travel to and from the Middle East, and Istanbul, until 31 March 2026,” IndiGo said in a statement.

Flights resume on limited schedule

IndiGo confirmed it operated 17 departures across 34 sectors to eight Middle East destinations on Friday.

The airline said it is working with government authorities to gradually and safely restore full flight operations to the region.

“We are closely monitoring the dynamically evolving situation in and around the Middle East, and are working with the government authorities to gradually and safely restore flight operations to and from the region,” IndiGo said, attaching the list of flights it will be operating.

Customers booked on reinstated flights are being contacted directly through their registered details. IndiGo has asked passengers not to proceed to the airport unless they have received a confirmed notification from the airline. "Our teams will be reaching out directly to the customers of these specific flights through their registered contact details. We request that you do not proceed to the airport unless you have been notified," the statement read.

27,000 flights cancelled

The disruption has caused widespread cancellations across the region. According to data cited by Bloomberg, more than 27,000 flights to Middle East hubs have been cancelled since fighting began. Analytics firm Cirium reports that of 51,600 scheduled flights to or from the region since February 28, over half have not operated.