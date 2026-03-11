Iran war: Air India to operate 58 West Asia flights amid conflict

As conflict escalates in West Asia involving the US, Israel, and Iran, Air India and its low-cost subsidiary, Air India Express, have announced that they willoperate a total of 58 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from the region on Wednesday (March 12).

It is a sign that Indian carriers are maintaining connectivity even as airspace restrictions and closures continue to complicate operations across the region.

Flights connecting India to Jeddah, Muscat

The two airlines will continue their scheduled services to and from Jeddah and Muscat on March 11. Air India will operate eight flights to and from Jeddah — one round-trip each from Delhi and Mumbai. Air India Express will add four more Jeddah flights, with round-trips operating out of Hyderabad and Kozhikode.

On the Muscat route, Air India Express will operate 14 scheduled flights, covering round-trips from Delhi, Mumbai, Kannur, Thiruvananthapuram and Tiruchirappalli, along with two round-trips from Kochi — reflecting the strong demand from Kerala's large diaspora in the Gulf.

List of scheduled, non-scheduled, and temporarily suspended operations on March 11 2026. Photo: https://www.airindia.com/

36 ad-hoc UAE flights planned

Beyond the scheduled services, the two carriers will also operate 36 ad-hoc non-scheduled flights to and from the UAE, subject to the availability of slots and other prevailing conditions at the respective point of departure at the time — bringing the combined total to 58 flights for the day.

All flights are being operated with the requisite permissions from the relevant Indian and local regulatory authorities. Air India in the official statement added, "Air India group is exploring every opportunity to operate other additional ad-hoc flights to and from destinations in West Asia."





