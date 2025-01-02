Iran may intervene to save life of Indian nurse on death row in Yemen

In a major development, Iran citing “humanitarian grounds” has offered to intervene to save the life of an Indian nurse who faces death penalty in Yemen for the murder of a Yemeni national.

An Indian media report quoted an unnamed senior Iranian officer as making the offer on Thursday (January 2). No further details were provided. Tehran is known to have close ties with the Houthis in Yemen.

The 34-year-old Nimisha Priya is on death row for murdering a Yemeni man, Talal Abdo Mahdi. She is in the Sanaa central jail in the capital of the war-torn country.

Appeal to save Priya

On November 13, Yemen's Supreme Judicial Council rejected her mercy appeal, clearing the decks for her execution. As a consequence, her family as well as supporters in Kerala have stepped up appeals to save her.

Babu John of ‘Save Nimisha Priya’ forum said: “The Indian government has to involve immediately with the Yemen government to stop the execution.”

Priya is a trained nurse and has worked in private hospitals in Yemen for a few years.

Nursing career in Yemen

In 2014, Priya’s husband and minor daughter returned to India because of financial reasons. As Yemen was gripped by civil war, they could not go back as the country stopped issuing new visas.

In 2015, Nimisha joined hands with Mahdi to set up a clinic in Sana. She sought Mahdi's support because, under Yemeni law, only its nationals are allowed to set up clinics and business firms.

In 2015, Mahdi accompanied Priya to Kerala where he reportedly stole a wedding photograph of her which he manipulated to claim that he was married to her.

Mahdi also allegedly confiscated her documents including her passport.

Priya with the help a friend decided to sedate Mahdi and get her documents. However, Mahdi died due to an overdose from the sedative.

Houthis and Iran

Sanaa is controlled by Houthi rebels who have been locked in a prolonged civil war with Yemen's government, which is based in the southern city of Aden.

India does not recognise the Houthis. This is where a possible intervention by Iran can help in saving the Indian woman.