Internet sensation Dolly Chaiwala didn't know he was serving tea to Bill Gates; video goes viral
The popular tea seller from Nagpur was invited to Hyderabad to serve tea in his unique style to none other than Bill Gates
Nagpur-based Dolly Chaiwala, who has a huge fan following on Instagram and other social media platforms, became even more famous when he served tea in his signature style to none other than the Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. Chaiwala, however, did not know that he was serving tea to Bill Gates.
It is only after the video of one of the richest men on earth sipping his tea went viral on social media did Dolly realise that it was not just "some foreigner" but Bill Gates.
The popular tea seller from Nagpur was invited to Hyderabad to serve tea in his unique style but he wasn’t told that he would be servicing Bill Gates. Dolly said that initially the video was supposed to be filmed in Nagpur, but was later shifted to Hyderabad.
Talking to ANI, he said, “I did not know who he was. I thought he was some foreigner, so I should serve him tea. The next day, when I returned to Nagpur, I realised who I served tea to.”
“We did not speak at all. He was standing just beside me, and I was busy with my work. After sipping my tea, he said, ‘Wow! Dolly ki chai’,” Dolly Chaiwala added.
Dolly said he copied his unique outfit from the South movies he watched.
“Today I feel that I have become ‘Nagpur ka Dolly chaiwala’. In future, I wish to serve tea to Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.
“I just want to sell tea to everybody with a smile all my life and receive all those smiles back,” he said with a broad grin.
Bill Gates is in India to attend the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani. The post on Instagram, where Gates shared his admiration for the innovation found in everyday life in India, reads, "In India, you can find innovation everywhere you turn — even in the preparation of a simple cup of tea!"
The video clip starts with Gates requesting, "One chai, please," from Dolly Chaiwala. The tea seller's unique method of preparing the tea on his special cart is a highlight, offering a glimpse into the artistry that goes into making this beloved beverage.