Internet sensation Dolly Chaiwala didn't know he was serving tea to Bill Gates; video goes viral

Nagpur-based Dolly Chaiwala, who has a huge fan following on Instagram and other social media platforms, became even more famous when he served tea in his signature style to none other than the Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. Chaiwala, however, did not know that he was serving tea to Bill Gates.

It is only after the video of one of the richest men on earth sipping his tea went viral on social media did Dolly realise that it was not just "some foreigner" but Bill Gates.

The popular tea seller from Nagpur was invited to Hyderabad to serve tea in his unique style but he wasn’t told that he would be servicing Bill Gates. Dolly said that initially the video was supposed to be filmed in Nagpur, but was later shifted to Hyderabad.

Talking to ANI, he said, “I did not know who he was. I thought he was some foreigner, so I should serve him tea. The next day, when I returned to Nagpur, I realised who I served tea to.”

“We did not speak at all. He was standing just beside me, and I was busy with my work. After sipping my tea, he said, ‘Wow! Dolly ki chai’,” Dolly Chaiwala added.

Dolly said he copied his unique outfit from the South movies he watched.

“Today I feel that I have become ‘Nagpur ka Dolly chaiwala’. In future, I wish to serve tea to Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.