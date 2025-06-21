International Yoga Day photos: How India celebrated

The 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY) was celebrated across India on Saturday (June 21) with the young and the old performing ‘asanas’ at various places.

LIVE: International Yoga Day celebrations

The International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on June 21. According to the Union government, ‘Yoga Sangam’ events were held simultaneously at more than 3.5 lakh locations across India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the national celebration of the International Day of Yoga. He participated in the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) session at the beachfront of Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, alongside nearly 5 lakh participants.

This year, the global theme for International Yoga Day is “Yoga for One Earth, One Health”, which highlights the profound interconnection between individual well-being and planetary health.

Here are some images from the 11th International Day of Yoga in India.

A young man helps a child perform yoga during a session organised on the '11th International Day of Yoga', at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi. PTI

In this screengrab from a video released by the Indian Army, soldiers perform yoga on the occasion of 11th International Yoga Day. (Indian Army via PTI Photo)

Children perform yoga on the occasion of the 11th International Yoga Day, in Indore. PTI

In this image released by @sanghaviharsh via X, people take part in a yoga session, organised on the International Day of Yoga, in Gujarat. (@sanghaviharsh via PTI Photo)

In this image released by @adgpi via X, a Yoga session organised by the Indian Army on the International Day of Yoga, at India Gate in New Delhi. (@adgpi via PTI Photo)

In this image released by @adgpi via X, a Yoga session organised by the Indian Army on the International Day of Yoga, at Charminar in Hyderabad. (@adgpi via PTI Photo)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma takes part in a yoga session, organised to mark the International Day of Yoga, in Jaisalmer. PTI

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha officials perform yoga during a 'Yoga Shivir', organised on the International Day of Yoga, at the Parliament House complex in New Delhi. PTI

Members of Brahma Kumaris take part in a yoga session, organised on the International Day of Yoga, at the Red Fort Complex in New Delhi. PTI