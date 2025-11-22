‘Insulting Hindus again’: BJP slams Udhayanidhi for calling Sanskrit ‘dead language’

The BJP has lashed out at Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for calling Sanskrit a “dead language”. The saffron party claimed that the DMK leader has become a symbol of “anarchy and division” by “repeatedly insulting Hindus”.

Udhayanidhi, while addressing a book launch event in Chennai on Friday (November 21), criticised the Union government over allocating a Rs 150-crore fund for the development of Tamil language, pointing out that, in contrast, Sanskrit, “a dead language”, was getting Rs 2,400 crore.

‘Synonymous with anarchy’

Reacting sharply, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said on Saturday that Udhayanidhi was “known for his hatred” of Hindus. The DMK leader had earlier hurt the sentiments of Hindus by comparing the "tolerant Hindu religion" with dengue and malaria, he said.

“Once again, insulting and abusing Hindus and our culture, Udhayanidhi Stalin is now saying that Sanskrit is a dead language,” the BJP spokesperson said, slamming the remarks as “cheap and disgusting”.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become a “symbol of unity” by promoting development and integrity through his “positive politics”, Udhayanidhi has become “synonymous with anarchy and division”, he added.

‘Sanskrit is foundation of our culture’

Bhatia said the young DMK leader “repeatedly” makes “petty and disgusting jokes” to hurt the sentiments of Hindus despite the Supreme Court previously reprimanding DMK leaders for making such “absurd statements”.

“Udhayanidhi Stalin forgets that Sanskrit is the foundation of our culture and religious texts, as well as the faith of millions of Hindus,” he added.

(With agency inputs)