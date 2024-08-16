Institute heads must file FIR within 6 hrs of attack against health worker: Centre

Amid countrywide protests against the rape and murder of a junior doctor at a Kolkata hospital, the Union Health Ministry on Friday (August 16) directed heads of institutions to file an institutional First Information Report (FIR) within six hours of an incident of violence against any healthcare worker on duty.

The memorandum, issued by Director General of Health Services (DGHS), Dr Atul Goel, was sent to directors and medical superintendents of central government hospitals, including AIIMS, and principals of all medical colleges across the country.

"It is stated that in the event of any violence against any healthcare worker while on duty, the Head of Institution shall be responsible for filing an institutional FIR within a maximum of 6 hours of the incident," the document read.

Violence against docs becoming common: Memo

Recently it has been observed that violence has become common against doctors and other healthcare staff in government hospitals, the memo said.

The memorandum said a number of health workers suffer physical violence during the course of their duty and many are threatened or exposed to verbal aggression. Most of this violence is done either by patients or their attendants, it added.

