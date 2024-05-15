Influencer lists ‘toxic’ Indian traits in foreign varsities; leaves internet fuming

A social media post by an influencer advising Indian students planning to move abroad for higher education, to avoid enrolling in universities that have a big Indian community, has triggered a massive debate, leaving the internet divided on the issue.

In a post on X, Shreya Pattar, who describes herself as a writer, business owner and founder of Shreya Pattar Ventures, told Indian students aspiring to move abroad to look for universities which have the least number of co-patriots.

‘Too much drama, lack of professionalism’

“Any Indian student planning to move abroad for higher education should check how many Indian students that university has. The more the number of Indian students, the lower that university should be on your list of places to join,” the post says.

Stating that the presence of a big Indian community doesn’t necessarily come with a “homely” feeling, the post goes on to list the “toxic” patterns one can find in these campuses instead.

“Too much drama, lack of professionalism, no good role models, no leadership or responsibility towards juniors, self-centred behaviour, ‘group-ism’, back bitching, no seriousness towards the future,” the post says.

Last but not the least, Shreya tells students that leaving India doesn’t serve the purpose if they are surrounded by people with the aforementioned mindset abroad.

“If you plan to move out of the country, make sure you are also staying away from that mindset, attitude, and nature of people. You shouldn’t need such people around you to ‘feel at home’. And if you DO, then might as well just not move abroad,” the post adds.

Social media reacts

The post, which has garnered over 80,000 views and 1,200 reposts has drawn both positive and negative reactions, with a section of social media users backing Shreya’s opinion about Indians abroad and others accusing her of having a toxic mindset herself.

Users claiming to have lived abroad said that most Indians they met at the workplace were mostly jealous of fellow Indians.

“I can not agree more with you. In 2011 I went to Australia to work in a hospital and there the most toxic people and most envious towards Indians were Indians only. It was a shock for me once I reach there and till the time I left Australia I could not come to terms with it,” one user commented.

“1000% true. I got to study abroad for highschool and bachelor's and it was in quite unconventional places. There were very few Indians and at first it was difficult but so worth it now. It makes the biggest difference in learning,” said another.

Others commented that one must not generalise the situation and that having your “own people” around in a foreign land gives a sense of familiarity and comfort.

“I respectfully disagree. Having a community of Indian students can provide a sense of familiarity and support, especially in a new country. It's about finding the right balance between comfort and exposure to diverse perspectives,” a user posted.

"With due respect this comes from your lack of exposure to other cultures, choice of your company, environment and upbringing, and myopic mindset. To get into a Canadian or American university means grinding work that leaves no time for what you're talking about. Your success will depend on your own individual efforts and not the ethnicity or background of other people enrolled in that school," said a user.

Users say author is 'self-loathing Indian' herself

One user trolled the author by comparing her post with the toxicity she accuses Indians of.

“Even this tweet is enought to know how toxic indians can be. With this plz stop associating with India as well plz,” the post said.

Some of the users took the post as an insult to Indians in general.

“’Toxic Indian patterns’? Nothing like a self hating, self loathing Indian. Shreya, I think it's time to change your name,” said another user.

“I’d say you are projecting your own toxic experience. And life? I studied in top schools in India and the US. Made great friends in the Indian community and outside it. What you perceive in others is often a mirror of who you are,” another post said.