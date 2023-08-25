Indore tops in govt's Smart City contest; TN 2nd in 'Best State' section

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) Indore on Friday bagged the best "National Smart City Award", followed by Surat and Agra. The central government announced the India Smart Cities Awards for 2022 on Friday.

Madhya Pradesh has won the best 'State Award' and Tamil Nadu bagged the second spot. Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh was on the third spot jointly.

Chandigarh has been ranked the number one in the Union territory category.

Among the 100 smart cities in the country, Indore bagged the top spot, Surat in Gujarat the second place and Agra the third spot.

In October last year, Indore was adjudged India's cleanest city for the sixth time in a row.

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said that while 66 winners in different categories were announced on Friday, the awards would be presented by President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony in Indore on September 27. PTI BUN SMN

