Indigo plane damaged after being struck by bird in Rishikesh; passengers safe

A bird struck the nose of an Indigo plane damaging it on the runway of Jolly Grant Airport near Rishikesh in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun, officials said. The 186 passengers travelling from Mumbai on board are safe.

Officials said the incident occurred around 6.45 pm when a bird struck the nose of Indigo flight IGO 5032, which had arrived in Rishikesh from Mumbai, after landing on the runway.

Officials conducted a thorough inspection and a safety audit of the runway.

(With inputs from agencies)