    Indigo plane damaged after being struck by bird in Rishikesh; passengers safe
    Officials conducted a thorough inspection and a safety audit of the runway. Representative photo

    Officials said incident occurred around 6.45 pm when a bird struck nose of Indigo flight IGO 5032, which had arrived from Mumbai, after landing on the runway

    24 Nov 2025 8:14 AM IST  (Updated:2025-11-24 02:44:33)

    A bird struck the nose of an Indigo plane damaging it on the runway of Jolly Grant Airport near Rishikesh in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun, officials said. The 186 passengers travelling from Mumbai on board are safe.

    Officials said the incident occurred around 6.45 pm when a bird struck the nose of Indigo flight IGO 5032, which had arrived in Rishikesh from Mumbai, after landing on the runway.

    Officials conducted a thorough inspection and a safety audit of the runway.

    (With inputs from agencies)

