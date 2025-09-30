IndiGo's Mumbai-Delhi flight receives bomb threat; flight emergency declared

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) An IndiGo flight from Mumbai to the national capital received a bomb threat on Tuesday morning, according to a source.

The flight 6E 762 had around 200 people on board and the security agencies found the threat to be non-specific, the source told PTI.

A security threat was noticed onboard IndiGo flight 6E 762 operating from Mumbai to Delhi on Tuesday, an IndiGo spokesperson said.

"Following the established protocol, we informed the relevant authorities immediately and fully cooperated with them in carrying out the necessary security checks before the aircraft was cleared for operations," the spokesperson said in a statement to PTI.

The source also said a full emergency was declared for the flight at the Delhi airport.

The flight, operated with an Airbus A321 neo aircraft, landed around 7.53 am, as per information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

"We have made all efforts to minimise inconvenience to our customers including offering them refreshments and sharing regular updates," the IndiGo spokesperson said. PTI

