IndiGo flyer alleges airlines served sugary food to diabetics after international flight was delayed

In a development which has snowballed into a major controversy, an IndiGo passenger on Saturday (May 11) alleged that the airline not only cancelled her international flight to Seattle but also delayed the next flight, even as they forced diabetic patients to eat sugary food.



Swati Singh, the passenger, took to X to share her "bad experience" with the airline, asking what the aviation minister was doing.

'Stranded passengers not even offered water'

“Indigo flight cancellation cost me $$$$ and the manager response was - I have no option. What is India's Aviation Minister doing?" she wrote on Friday (May 10).

Peeved at the cancellation of her flight, Singh alleged stranded passengers like her who were made to wait for another flight, were not offered even a glass of water for six hours and were served poor quality food.

"Hi, my pnr is GP5HGY and I had to miss my international flight to Seattle. This is making me think if I want to travel to India with experience like this. Also I have been here since 3 pm and no one ask us even a glass of water at 9:40 they are serving poor quality food," she wrote in her next post on X.

Another flight delayed by @IndiGo6E #diabetic patients forced to eat sugary food to keep up with the inconvenience. The managers answer is “we have no option “ Why is avaiatiin ministry not putting penalties on big corporations like #indigoairlines when common man is suffering? pic.twitter.com/AGz8sHDRYu — Swati Singh (@swtsingh34) May 11, 2024

Diabetic patients served sugary food

The next flight too was delayed adding to the plight of the passengers.

Singh alleged that some of the passengers were diabetic, but the airline served them sugary food to eat. Sharing a video clip of an elderly woman passenger, Singh wrote, “Another flight delayed by @IndiGo6E #diabetic patients forced to eat sugary food to keep up with the inconvenience. The managers answer is “we have no option. “Why is avaiatiin ministry not putting penalties on big corporations like #indigoairlines when common man is suffering?”

"We are facing the problem since yesterday afternoon. We had some urgent work to attend but could not do that. We will complain to IndiGo's chairman in Delhi," the woman is heard saying in the clip.

'It’s acche din after all'

Her posts have got a massive traction with netizens going berserk while taking on the airline for its 'lacklustre' performance.

Drawing an analogy with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s oft-quoted “acche din” promise, one person took a potshot at the central government saying, “PM Modi is a friend of corporates. Don't expect any action from Indian govt on any issues. Total lethargy in business management in entire country. No one to listen but still har ghar Modi. Yehi aache din hai mitron,” he wrote on X.

Taking notice of the development, IndiGo wrote back to Singh on its social media handle, "Ma'am, this is not the experience we aim to provide our customers. We regret the inconvenience. Please share your PNR with us via DM so we may check this immediately and assist you further. Vandana."