India's policy on dealing with terrorism has changed since 2014, says Jaishankar

Pune, Apr 12 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said there is a change in the foreign policy of the country since 2014 and it is the way terrorism is dealt with.

Jaishankar was interacting with youth at an event titled 'Why Bharat Matters: Opportunity for youth and participation in global scenario' here.

Asked about which are countries that India finds difficult to maintain relationships with, he said one, Pakistan, was in the neighbourhood and "for that we are only responsible".

In 1947, Pakistan sent tribal invaders into Kashmir and the Army countered them and the integration of the state took place, he pointed out.

"While the Indian Army was taking its action, we stopped and went to the UN and mentioned the work of tribal invaders instead of terrorism. If we, from the very start, were clear that Pakistan is using terrorism, then would have had a very different policy," the EAM said.

Terrorism cannot be acceptable under any circumstances, he asserted.

Asked about continuity in the country's foreign policy, Jaishankar said, "My answer is yes. There is 50 percent continuity and there is 50 percent change. That one change is on terrorism. After the Mumbai attack, there was not a single person who felt we should not have responded. But it was though at the time that the cost of attacking Pakistan is more than not attacking Pakistan." If something like Mumbai (26/11) happens now and if one does not react then how does one prevent the next attack, Jaishankar asked.

"Terrorists should not feel since they are across the border, no one can touch them. Terrorists do not play by any rules so the answer to the terrorist cannot have any rules," he said. PTI

