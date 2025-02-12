India's missiles safeguard borders, draw global attention: Rajnath

Bengaluru, Dec 12 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said India is going through a revolutionary phase of transformation, and the country's fighter jets, missile systems, naval vessels are not only protecting our borders but are also becoming the centre of attraction for the entire world.

He said this at the indigenisation event and the valedictory ceremony of Aero India 2025 here.

"Aero India has reached heights that are not only unparalleled but historic," the Defence Minister said.

"I was personally present for the past three days in this event and if I have to express my experience in three words, it is energy, energy and energy," he said.

"Whatever we could see in Yelahanka is a manifestation of energy and the energy and enthusiasm could be seen not only among the participants from India but from across the world. The enthusiasm seen among our entrepreneurs, our startups and innovators is commendable." Noting that the country is going through a revolutionary phase of transformation, the Defence Minister said, "We all know that India has historically been dependent on imports for its defence needs. If I look back about a decade ago, 65 to 70 per cent of defence equipment was being imported into our country." "If we look at the situation today, you may call it resolution or a miracle, but almost the same percentage of defence equipment is being manufactured in the country today," he said.

Singh said, "Today we are standing at such a juncture where fighter jets, missile systems, naval vessels, or many such equipment and platforms, are not only protecting our borders but are also becoming the centre of attraction for the entire world".

"Today, we are exporting everything from small artillery to large platforms like Brahmos and Akash missile system to many countries. This is not only increasing our defence exports, but our new partnerships with different countries are also developing and strengthening at the global level," he said, as he credited firm reserve and firm conviction and trust of stake holders for it. PTI

