Jubilant reactions and wishes are pouring in for India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi from across the world, including the neighbourhood, on the success of the country's lunar mission.



Top United Nations leadership congratulated India on the success of its lunar mission Chandrayaan-3, describing it as a "giant step" for humanity and a "great achievement".

Associate Spokesperson for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Florencia Soto Nino termed India's mission to the moon as “very exciting.” “We, of course, congratulate India on being the first country to land a spacecraft on the south pole of the moon. This is a great achievement, which was watched by many people around the world,” Nino said at the daily press briefing on Wednesday (August 23).

She said the United Nations “has taken a very keen interest in space, particularly in the peaceful uses of outer space. And we wish India a greater success in its space exploration.”

‘Giant step for humanity’

President of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly Csaba Korosi said in a tweet, “Congratulations, India @isro, on the historic landing of #Chandrayaan3 on the moon's South Pole. A giant step for humanity, science, and innovation. And a giant step for India.”

Korosi’s spokesperson Paulina Kubiak said at a press briefing that the president congratulates India on the achievement. In response to a question by PTI, she said Indian colleagues within the Office of the President of the General Assembly were celebrating this remarkable achievement.

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield tweeted "Congratulations to @IndiaUNNewYork and the people of India for @ISRO Chandrayaan-3’s historic moon landing. Look forward to further deepening U.S.-India space cooperation – including our work together at the @UN and beyond – as new frontiers continue to be explored.”

Former UN Women Assistant Secretary-General and Deputy Executive Director Anita Bhatia said India’s scientific prowess and what it has achieved truly is a gift to all of humanity. She also hailed the high number of women scientists who contributed to the remarkable achievement.

Will continue to explore: Modi

Prime Minister Modi, thanking the world leaders for their congratulatory messages, asserted that India's strides in space will truly benefit humanity in the times to come.

"India will continue to explore, learn, and share for the betterment of all humankind," he said on X in reply to the European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

Congratulating Modi on India's successful landing of a spacecraft on the Moon, she had said, "A historic milestone and proud moment for the Indian people. India has become a true pioneer in space exploration. This Indian success will benefit researchers all over the world."

Thanking UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the prime minister said this milestone was not just India's pride but a beacon of human endeavour and perseverance. "May our efforts in science and space pave the way for a brighter tomorrow for all," he added. He also thanked Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and his Nepalese counterpart Pushpa Kumar Dahal 'Prachanda' for their wishes.

Replying to Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering, he said, "India's space programme will always do whatever is possible to further global well-being."

Several other world leaders, including from Norway and Madagascar, congratulated India on the success of Chandrayaan-3 mission.

India's third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm after a flawless 41-day voyage. With this touchdown on the Moon in its second attempt in four years, India has become the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the lunar surface after the US, China, and the erstwhile Soviet Union, and the first one to reach the lunar South pole.

