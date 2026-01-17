India’s first Vande Bharat sleeper train: PM Modi flags off from Malda

India’s first Vande Bharat sleeper train between Howrah and Guwahati (Kamakhya) was flagged off on Saturday (January 17) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Malda Town station in north Bengal.

He also virtually flagged off the return Guwahati-Howrah Vande Bharat sleeper train from here.

‘Airline-like travel experience’

Developed to meet the growing transportation needs of modern India, the fully AC Vande Bharat sleeper train would offer passengers an “airline-like travel experience at economical fares,” a statement issued by the PMO said.

Also read: BJP aims to rekindle Mamata's 'Nano' ghost with Modi’s symbolic Singur rally

The train will make long-distance journeys faster, safer, and more convenient, it said.

"By significantly reducing travel time by around 2.5 hours on the Howrah – Guwahati route, the train will also give a major boost to religious travel and tourism,” the statement added.

Modi to launch projects

Later at a public programme in Malda, Modi is scheduled to dedicate to the nation, and lay the foundation stone of multiple rail and road infrastructure projects, worth Rs 3,250 crore, aimed at strengthening connectivity and accelerating development in Bengal and the North East.

Also read: Massive protests in Bengal's Murshidabad after local migrant found dead in Jharkhand

On a two-day visit to eastern India, Modi is scheduled to criss-cross poll-bound West Bengal and Assam, blending high-voltage political messaging with a clutch of infrastructure launches as the countdown to the 2026 Assembly elections enters its decisive phase.