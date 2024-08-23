Indians can now travel to Sri Lanka without visa from October 1

Indians can now travel to Sri Lanka without requiring a visa starting October 1, 2024.

Indians along with citizens from 35 countries, including the UK, and the US, will now get visa-free access.

"This visa-free entry will be available for a period of six months," said Harin Fernando, advisor to ministry of tourism, according to news reports.

Further, Fernando said that the Sri Lankan cabinet decision has been taken to bolster tourism to the island nation.

Beneficiary countries

Among the other countries included in this visa-free agreement are China, Germany, Australia, Japan, France, Canada, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

In October 2023, Sri Lanka piloted a project offering free visas to travellers from India, China, Russia, Malaysia, Japan, Indonesia and Thailand.

That initiative expired in March 2024 but has now been expanded to welcome visitors from more nations.



Indian tourists in Sri Lanka

India has traditionally been a major source of tourist traffic to Sri Lanka, where tourism in witnessing a resurgence after the economic crisis of 2022.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka reported that earnings from the tourism sector soared to over $1.5 billion in the first half of 2024, marking a 78 per cent increase year-on-year.