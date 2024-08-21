Indian YouTuber slams tip ‘scam’ at US restaurant; X users react

A young Indian YouTuber has slammed the tipping system at a restaurant in New York, USA as “such a scam” and his opinion has divided the interest after he posted his experience on social media.

Ishan Sharma took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to say that a waiter at an eatery in New York did not return the balance amount of $5 when he paid $50 for a bill of $45. He added that the “Food was great! Yum”.

“Tipping is such a scam in New York! Why do I pay extra just because restaurants pay minimum hourly wages? Ordered a crepe, club sandwich and Panini for $45(Rs. 3800). We paid $50 cash and the waiter just took the rest as tip. I asked for change and she said "you have to pay the tip" and went away. I asked "is it mandatory?" and she just ignored me. And my friend (a local) felt guilty for not paying at least 20% tip! 20% for what? INSANE! (sic),” he wrote on Tuesday night (August 20).

This post has so far (7:30 PM IST, August 21) garnered more than 6,800 replies with both for and against comments for his views.

“I don’t know about America; but shouldn’t tips be given as a way of saying thank you but as a compulsion,” one X user commented. To this, Ishan replied with a ‘clown face’ emoji, “Exactly! The entitlement here is on another level.”

“It’s sad to see so many people attacking you for being Indian instead of addressing the matter objectively. You’re allowed to question customs, whether you’re American or not,” wrote another X user. “Exactly, interesting how it's so easy to offend people here,” he responded.

Another user commented that 15 to 20 per cent tip is a “social custom” in the US. “15-20% tip is a customary social custom in the USA. When in Rome do as a Romans do. If you strongly feel that tipping is wrong then don't order food at a sit down restaurant (sic).”

“If you don’t want to tip, only eat fast food. Tipping is customary at sit down restaurants. Not just as a special thank you if the service was good, but EVERY time. These people are not your personal servants. It's hard work serving selfish entitled customers (sic),” wrote another X user.

See Ishan Sharma’s X post and replies below.