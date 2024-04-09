Indian student Arfath, who went missing in US, found dead

Mohammed Abdul Arfath, an Indian student in the US for whom a search was launched after he went missing last month, has been found dead in Cleveland, Ohio, the Consulate General of India in New York said in a social media post.

This is 11th student death in the US this year.

"Anguished to learn that Mohammed Abdul Arfath, for whom search operation was underway, was found dead in Cleveland, Ohio. Our deepest condolences to Mr Mohammed Arfath’s family,” India in New York, the official X handle of the Consulate General of India posted on Tuesday (April 9).

The embassy said it is in touch with local agencies for a thorough probe into the Indian student’s death and will help the youth’s family receive his mortal remains in India.

“India in New York is in touch with local agencies to ensure a thorough investigation into Mr Mohammed Abdul Arfath’s death. We are extending all possible assistance to the bereaved family to transport his mortal remains to India,” the Consulate General said.

Went missing on March 5

A resident of Telangana, 25-year-old Arfath is survived by his father, a centering worker in Hyderabad and mother, a homemaker.

He left for the US in May 2023 to pursue a degree in Information Technology at Ohio’s Cleveland State University.

His family, however, was worried after Arfath went missing in the first week of March. According to reports, he was reported to have left his home at Reserve Square on East 13th Street on March 5 and went missing thereafter. Cleveland Police was searching for him before his body was found.

His family told authorities had he spoke to them last on March 7.

Ransom call

Arfath’s father Mohammed Saleem also reported receiving a ransom call in which a person said his son had been kidnapped by a Cleveland drug gang. The caller asked Saleem to pay a ransom of $1200, failing which he threatened to sell off Arfath’s kidney. A missing person’s report was filed with Cleveland Police by Saleem’s acquaintances in the US following which a search to find the youth was launched.

The family had also reached out to the Indian Consulate in Chicago on March 18 to help find Arfath. Saleem had also urged Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar to help locate his son.