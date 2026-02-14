Indian student from Karnataka missing in California; search underway

An Indian student from Karnataka, pursuing his post-graduate studies in California, US, has gone missing since February 9. The postgraduate student at the University of California, Berkeley, has been identified as Saketh Sreenivasaiah.

Indian consulate expresses concern

The Consulate General of India in San Francisco confirmed the news of his disappearance, stating that it was in touch with his family and local authorities. It further stated that efforts to locate the students were ongoing.

“Consulate General of India in San Francisco is deeply concerned about the disappearance of Saketh Sreenivasaiah, an Indian post-graduate student of UC Berkeley, hailing from the State of Karnataka. The Consulate is in touch with the family and is also in contact with the concerned local authorities to locate the student. @MEAIndia @IndianEmbassyUS,” stated the Consulate General of India in San Francisco in a post on X.

‘Considered to be at risk’

According to local media reports, Saketh, 22, has been described by police as 6 feet 1 inch tall with short, black hair and brown eyes. The reports further stated that, according to police, Saketh is considered to be at risk, adding that police have urged people to come forward if they have any information about his whereabouts.

Saketh is currently enrolled in a Master of Science programme in Product Development at the University of California, Berkeley, according to his LinkedIn profile. He previously completed a Bachelor of Technology in chemical engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras.

“I'm a Masters student in the Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering department at UC Berkeley, with an undergraduate degree from IIT Madras. I'm passionate about deep-tech innovations in soft and active materials, semiconductors, and advanced materials,” Saketh describes himself on his LinkedIn.

Last seen kilometer away from Berkeley campus

Authorities said he was last seen roughly a kilometre from the Berkeley campus.

In a subsequent development, a backpack believed to belong to Saketh was recovered near a residential property close to Tilden Regional Park, not far from the university. The bag reportedly contained his passport and laptop, reported NDTV.

Officials initiated a citywide search operation, concentrating efforts around Lake Anza and the surrounding Berkeley Hills. Meanwhile, members of the Indian community and fellow students have taken to online platforms, circulating information and coordinating volunteer support as the search continues.