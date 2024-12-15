Indian student killed, two others injured in US car crash

A tragic road accident in Memphis, Tennessee, claimed the life of a 26-year-old Indian student, and left two others injured, officials reported on Sunday (December 15).

The accident occurred shortly after midnight on Friday when the car carrying the students collided with another vehicle. Police investigations suggest that one of the vehicles involved failed to stop, leading to the fatal crash.

Also read: Indian student dead; 4 others from Andhra injured in UK road accident

The deceased, identified as Naga Sri Vandana Parimala, was pursuing a Master of Science (MS) degree at the University of Memphis. Originally from Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh, she had moved to the United States in 2022 to further her education.

Parimala was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to her injuries. Her untimely demise has left her family and community in shock.

Also read: Woman arrested in Connecticut hit-and-run killing of Indian student

Two other students, Pavan and Nikith, were also admitted to the hospital. While Nikith is reported to be stable, Pavan remains in critical condition, according to local authorities.

The University of Memphis and the Indian community in the area are providing support to the families of the victims during this difficult time.