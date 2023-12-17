Indian student goes missing in UK, BJP leader seeks help from Jaishankar

An Indian student studying at the Loughborough University in the UK has been missing from East London since December 15.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa posted the matter on X, while drawing the attention of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Sirsa also apprised authorities of Loughborough University of the matter, seeking their help.

In his post on X, Sirsa said the student named GS Bhatia, said to be a postgraduate student at the varsity, was last seen in Canary Wharf, East London while urging Jaishankar and university authorities to help locate him.

"GS Bhatia, a student of Loughborough University, has been missing since Dec 15. Last seen in Canary Wharf, East London. Bringing to the kind attention of @DrSJaishankar Ji We urge @lborouniversity & @HCI_London to join efforts in locating him. Your assistance is crucial. Please share and spread the word," said Sirsa’s post on X.

