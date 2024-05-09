Rupesh Chandra, student from Telangana, missing for a week in US

Rupesh Chandra Chintakindi, an Indian student hailing from Telangana, has been reported missing in Chicago since May 2.

The Consulate General of India (CGI) in Chicago and the local police are trying to locate Chintakindi, a master's student from Concordia University, Wisconsin, according to an ANI report.



In a post on X, the Consulate General of India in Chicago stated, “The Consulate is deeply concerned learning that Indian student Rupesh Chandra Chintakindi is incommunicado since 2nd May. Consulate is in touch with the police and the Indian diaspora hoping to locate/reestablish contact with Rupesh.”

The Chicago police, in a statement, have urged people to provide information to the police if they locate Rupesh. According to the statement, he was missing from the 4300 block of N Sheridan Road.

Meanwhile, Rupesh’s brother Arun Kumar told news agency ANI, “We sent him to the US on December 12. He had taken admission to Concordia University located in Wisconsin City. He would contact us twice or thrice everyday but suddenly we got disconnected. We waited for 2-3 days but we haven't received any information from anyone. We kept asking his roommates for updates... His roommates have filed a missing complaint with the police in Chicago. The police have started the investigation and taken all details from his roommates.”





#WATCH | Warangal, Telangana: An Indian student from Telangana, Chintakindi Rupesh Chandra, pursuing a master's from a University in the USA, has been reported missing in Chicago since May 2. pic.twitter.com/f4CSCacMoB — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2024

The family has also written a letter to Union minister G Kishan Reddy and asked for help in locating their son. Subsequently, Reddy took up the matter with the Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday (May 8), and sought help from CGI Chicago in locating Rupesh.



CGI Chicago is in touch with the police, who are trying to search for Rupesh and has asked the community to provide any information on the Hyderabad-based Indian student.

This comes at a time when reports of Indian students going missing are increasing in the US. Last month, a student from Ohio, Mohammed Abdul Arfath, was found dead after he had been missing for a month. A week prior to this incident, Uma Satya Sai Gadde, another Indian student, was found dead in Ohio.

