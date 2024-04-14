Indian student from Haryana killed in Canada’s Vancouver city

In a shocking incident of homicide in Canada, the Vancouver Police on Saturday (April 13) said Chirag Antil, an Indian student from Haryana’s Sonipat studying in Vancouver, was found dead in a car after neighbours heard gunshots.

The police are investigating the case and no arrests have been made in this connection. “Officers were called to East 55th Avenue and Main Street around 11 pm on April 12 after residents heard the sound of gunshots. Chirag Antil, 24, was found deceased inside a vehicle in the area. No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing,” the police said in a statement.

As soon as the news of Antil’s murder spread, Varun Choudhary, who heads the National Students' Union of India, the student wing of the Indian Nation Congress, issued an appeal to the Minister of Foreign Affairs to help Antil’s family to bring his body back to India.

“Urgent attention regarding the murder of Chirag Antil, an Indian student in Vancouver, Canada. We urge the Ministry of External Affairs to closely monitor the progress of the investigation and ensure that justice is swiftly served," Choudhary wrote on X on Saturday (April 13), adding, “Additionally, we request the ministry to extend all necessary support and assistance to the family of the deceased during this difficult time.”

A day later, the police took to X and appealed to the members of general public to provide information related to the murder. “#VPDNews: Vancouver Police are investigating an overnight homicide near E 55th Ave and Main Street that took the life of a 24-year-old man. Anyone with information is asked to call 604-717-2500,” the police wrote on X.

According to media reports, Antil’s family is raising money through crowdfunding to bring his body back home.