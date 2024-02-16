Indian student dies of cardiac arrest in Canada; family seeks MEA's help

A 25-year-old Indian student from Hyderabad identified as Shaik Muzammil Ahmed died of cardiac arrest in Canada on Friday, said Telangana-based political party Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) leader Amjad Ullah Khan.

According to Khan, Ahmed's family has written a letter to Union Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar and sought his help to bring his mortal remains back to India.



“On hearing this news his parents and the entire family is in a state of shock and has requested you to kindly ask @HCIOttawa & @TorontoCGI to send his mortal remains back to Hyderabad as soon as possible,” the letter written by Ahmed's uncle read.





.@DrSJaishankar Sir, One Shaik Muzammil Ahmed-25 years from Hyderabad, Telangana State persuing Masters in IT from Conestoga College, Waterloo Campus in Kitchener City in Ontario, Canada since Dec 2022 was suffering from fever since last one week, but his family received a call… pic.twitter.com/hvA1munXaX — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) February 15, 2024

The MBT leader revealed that Ahmed, who was pursuing his Master’s in IT from Conestoga College in Ontario, was suffering from fever since last week. However, his family received a call from one of his friends on Friday, informing them of his death due to cardiac arrest.



Tagging Jaishankar, the MBT leader wrote on X, “One Shaik Muzammil Ahmed-25 years from Hyderabad, Telangana State pursuing Masters in IT from Conestoga College, Waterloo Campus in Kitchener City in Ontario, Canada since Dec 2022 was suffering from fever since last one week, but his family received a call from his friend that he died due to cardiac arrest today.”



Incidentally, the MBT leader had last week highlighted an incident in which an Indian student identified as Syed Mazahir Ali was brutally attacked in Chicago.

