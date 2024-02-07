Indian student attacked by robbers in Chicago, family approaches MEA

An Indian student hailing from Hyderabad was brutally attacked and mugged in Chicago.

In a viral video, a profusely bleeding and visibly disturbed Syed Mazahir Ali, shares details about the attack. He says four men beat him up and stole his phone near his house, while urging authorities for help.

“I was carrying food back home when four people cornered me, kicked me, punched me, and ran away with my phone. Please help me,” he says in the video.

Media reports said, Ali is a resident of Langar Houz and had gone to the US to pursue a master’s degree at Indiana Wesleyan University.

CCTV footage of the attack shows the attackers chasing Ali near his house on Campbell Avenue as he runs to save himself.

In the other video, Ali says that the men manage to get to him when he slips near his house.

The incident is the latest in a slew of deaths of Indian students in the US.

Family concerned, consulate offers help

While Ali’s wife reached out to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the Indian Consulate in Chicago on Tuesday said it is in touch with Ali and his wife and has assured him all help.

“Consulate is in touch with Syed Mazahir Ali and his wife in India Syeda Ruquiya Fatima Razvi and assured all possible assistance. Consulate has also contacted the local authorities who are investigating the case,” the consulate said in a post on X.

The incident comes just a week after an Indian student named Shreyas Reddy Beniger was found dead. On January 16, Vivek Saini, another student, was hammered to death by a homeless man in Georgia.