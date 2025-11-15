Indian woman goes to Pakistan on pilgrimage; converts to Islam and marries local man

An Indian Sikh woman, who visited Pakistan along with other pilgrims on the occasion of the 555th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, on November 4, had allegedly converted to Islam and married a man in Pakistan, a wedding document showed. The document surfaced days after she went missing from the pilgrims’ group that visited Pakistan.

Changed name to Noor

According to an NDTV report, the woman, Sarabjit Kaur, 52, who hails from Kapurthala in Punjab, crossed the Wagah border along with other pilgrims to enter Pakistan to visit religious shrines. The visit was made on the basis of a bilateral deal between the two countries. While the group of Sikh pilgrims returned to India on November 13, Karur was not with them.

The report further stated that an Islamic wedding document or 'nikahnama' has surfaced. It states that Kaur had married Nasir Hussain, a resident of Sheikhupura, located 56 km from Lahore. As per the document, Kaur has converted to Islam and changed her name to Noor.

She was reportedly divorced and had two sons with her ex-husband Karnail Singh, who has been residing in England for about 30 years.

What immigration documents say

Her passport shows that it was issued in Punjab's Muktsar district. Immigration records suggest that she disappeared in Pakistan, as her name is missing among those who exited Pakistan and entered India.

The Immigration Department had informed the Punjab Police, which had sent a preliminary report to other Indian agencies. The Indian Mission has got in touch with Pakistani authorities over the incident, reported IANS, quoting government sources.

The backdrop

The group of Sikh pilgrims travelled to Nankana Sahib in Pakistan on November 4 to celebrate Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Prakash Parv, but Pakistani officials reportedly barred 14 Hindus from Delhi and Lucknow from joining the delegation.

The pilgrims had received clearance from the Union government for a 10-day visit to the shrine, nearly two weeks after authorities initially declined permission due to security concerns. The annual pilgrimage is organised by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, which sends Sikh devotees to Pakistan to offer prayers at historic gurudwaras linked to the Sikh faith.

The visit holds particular significance during celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s birth anniversary, drawing large numbers of participants each year.