Indian Railways poised to accelerate Bengaluru-Suburban Rail Project, says Vaishnaw

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told The Indian Express on Saturday that the Indian Railways has the capability to expedite the implementation of the Bengaluru-Suburban Rail Project (BSRP) more efficiently than the Karnataka state government.

Speaking to the Indian Express, Vaishnaw pointed out the technical complexity of the project, emphasising that the Railways' expertise could accelerate its execution.

He stressed that this viewpoint was independent of political considerations. Vaishnaw compared the situation to Delhi's Metro development.

He credited technical expertise for its rapid progress.

During the launch event of India’s fastest indigenous IP/MPLS Router at Nivetti System Campus in Bengaluru, Vaishnaw harped on the evolving landscape of manufacturing, stressing on the importance of innovation, software, and design capabilities to elevate India as a global manufacturing powerhouse alongside its established service sector.

Regarding the BSRP, Karnataka Industries Minister M B Patil recently announced a revised completion timeline, extending it to December 2027 from the initially promised 40 months.

Vaishnaw mentioned that Railways has received the first stage approval for the 287-km circular railway network in Bengaluru, aiming to enhance local train services, alleviate traffic congestion, and complement existing transport infrastructure.

The proposed circular railway network, expected to be India's largest, will link various outskirts of Bengaluru, augmenting rail capacity and easing existing network bottlenecks.

South Western Railway (SWR) officials are nearing completion of the final location survey, after which they will submit a detailed project report (DPR) to the Railway Board for approval.