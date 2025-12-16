Indian-origin woman arrested in US during Green Card interview

An Indian origin woman has been arrested in the US during the final round of her Green Card interview by immigration officers. According to local media reports, the woman, identified as Babblejit "Bubbly" Kaur,60, has been residing in the US since 1994, was detained by federal agents during her appointment for a biometric scan for the Green Card application, said Kaur’s daughter Joti.

The reports further stated that Kaur has an approved Green Card petition from her daughter, who is a US citizen and her husband, who is already a Green Card holder, reported the Long Beach Watchdog.

Family kept in the dark for hours

Joti told the publication that her mother was standing at the front desk of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office on December 1 when multiple federal agents entered the premises. Kaur was then called into the same room where the agents had gone and was informed that she was being arrested.

Also Read: Explained: What US social media vetting rules mean for Indian H-1B applicants

Kaur was allowed to make a phone call to her attorney, but she was nevertheless taken into custody, her daughter said.

For several hours, the family was not told where Kaur had been taken. They later learnt that she was transferred overnight to Adelanto, a former federal prison now operating as an ICE detention centre, where she remains detained.

Detainee’s two children existing US citizens

After Kaur’s family moved to the US, they initially settled in Laguna Beach before relocating to Long Beach when work opportunities brought them to the Belmont Shore area. Kaur and her husband have three children, including 34-year-old Joti, who has legal status in the US under DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals), and an older son and daughter, both of whom are US citizens.

Also Read: US proposes tighter social media screening for visitors from visa-free nations

For over two decades, Kaur and her husband ran an eatery, Natraj Cuisine of India and Nepal, on 2nd Street in Belmont Shore, becoming a well-known part of the Long Beach community, the report said.

She also worked for around 25 years at the Belmont Shore Rite Aid until the pharmacy chain shut its remaining locations earlier this year. More recently, she had been preparing to resume restaurant work at Royal Indian Curry House.

Democratic Congressman calls for Kaur’s release

Democratic Congressman Robert Garcia, who represents Long Beach, has called for Kaur’s release. His office said he has been in touch with federal authorities on the matter, as the family prepares additional legal filings that could allow her release on bond while the case continues.

Also Read: Trump launches ‘gold card’ scheme offering million-dollar path to US citizenship

According to her family, Kaur is being held in a large dormitory-style room at Adelanto with dozens of other detainees. The lights remain on throughout the night, and there is constant noise, making it difficult for her to sleep, her family told IndiaWest.

Kaur has been permitted to meet family members during limited visiting hours, though the process reportedly often involved waiting an entire day for a short visit.

“It’s been a nightmare. We’re trying anything and everything to get her out. She doesn’t belong there. It’s so inhumane,” Joti said.