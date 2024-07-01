Indian-origin woman, 24, returning home after 4 years, dies on Qantas flight before take-off

A young woman Manpreet Kaur was returning home to India from Australia to visit her family for the first time in four years.

But, the 24-year-old tragically never made it back to her home. For Kaur, who was allegedly suffering from tuberculosis, suddenly keeled over and died in the Delhi-bound Qantas flight on June 20.

The flight from Melbourne was yet to take off when Kaur, who was so ill that she was finding it difficult to even ‘strap on her seat belt’ suddenly suffered a medical episode after boarding the plane at Tullamarine Airport.

According to reports, who quoted a friend, Kaur reportedly ''felt unwell'' hours before arriving at the airport. However, she managed to board the flight without any issues. But as she was strapping on her seatbelt, Kaur fell to the floor and ''died on the spot".

A Qantas spokesperson said flight crew and emergency services attempted to provide medical assistance. It is likely that she died of tuberculosis, said the reports.

Her roommate Gurdip Grewal, who is trying to raise money on GoFundMe website on behalf of her family, said Kaur worked at Australia Post and wanted to become a chef.

''Hi, my name is Gurdip Grewal and I'm fundraising for Manpreet Kaur. She was a student from my village and going home. She died in a plane during take-off at Melbourne Airport", he wrote.

"Our dear friend Manpreet left us too soon, leaving a void in our lives that can never be filled. As we grieve her passing, we want to come together to honour her memory and support her family in their time of need. As we say our final goodbyes, every contribution, big or small, brings us closer to our goal. Your support means the world to us and Manpreet's family,'' he added.

The fundraiser has drawn in $30,778 with a $30,000 target with more than 670 donations made in just five days.

Meanwhile, the Victoria police is preparing a report for the coroner.