Indian-origin executive dies in US after assault by unknown man

A 41-year-old Indian-origin executive has died in the US after he was assaulted outside a restaurant in downtown Washington, forcing the police to rush him to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.



Police officers found Vivek Taneja on the pavement at the 1100 block of 15th Street Northwest outside Shoto Restaurant around 2 am on February 2 after being assaulted by an unidentified man.

Preliminary investigation found that Taneja and the unknown man were involved in a verbal row that turned physical, reported WUSA, a television station in Washington affiliated with CBS.

Deadly punch

Taneja was knocked to the ground and hit his head on the pavement. He died from his injuries at the hospital on February 7. The police are now investigating Taneja's death as a homicide.

Taneja was the cofounder and president of Dynamo Technologies.

The police are searching for the man who threw the deadly punch. He was captured on surveillance camera.

Other attacks

Earlier this week, Syed Mazahir Ali, an Indian student, was attacked by robbers in Chicago.

There have also been other incidents of assault on people of Indian origin in the United States in recent weeks.