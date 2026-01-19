Indian-origin couple arrested in US for drug, sex trafficking

An Indian-origin couple in the US have been arrested for alleged drug and sex trafficking following a raid by federal and local agents at the motel run by them, where they let drug and prostitution rackets function from the third-floor of the building in exchange for a profit share. The incident took place in Virginia.

The couple, identified as Kosha Sharma (52) and Tarun Sharma (55), were recently arrested after federal and local agents raided the motel called Red Carpet Inn following several undercover operations which unearthed the criminal activities.

According to court documents, Kosha Sharma, aka Ma or Mama K, and Tarun Sharma, aka Pop or Pa, and Kosha LLC, since May 2023, have leased and operated the motel, reported NDTV.

‘Alerted criminals when police arrived’

The report further stated that not only did the married couple allow a prostitution and drug racket operate from the third floor of the motel while lodging guests on the lower floors, but also alerted the criminals when police arrived and often prevented the police personnel from entering the premises.

Apart from the duo, three other people- Margo Pierce (51), Joshua Reddick (40) and Rashard Smith (33) were arrested during the raid for their alleged involvement in the criminal activity.

What undercover operations revealed

According to court documents between May and August 2025, undercover agents from Prince William County and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), who disguised themselves as prostitutes, pimps, and clients, visited the motel at least nine times.

Court records stated that at least eight women were exploited for prostitution from the inn, with Smith and several unidentified associates allegedly charging between $80 and $150 for sexual services.

The documents also noted that the women were not permitted to leave the premises and were subjected to physical abuse, according to police.

‘15 separate controlled drug buys’

During the same period, undercover officers conducted 15 separate controlled drug buys at the property, obtaining fentanyl on 11 occasions and cocaine four times.

“The complaint alleges that Margo Waldon Pierce, aka Marko, distributed the illegal narcotics in all 15 controlled purchases,” the filing said as quoted by NDTV.

Authorities said all five accused have been charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, including fentanyl. A conviction carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison, with a federal district court judge to determine the final sentence after weighing US Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory considerations.