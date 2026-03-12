Indian-origin brothers convicted in US fraud case, face over 400 years in jail

Two Indian-origin brothers from Pennsylvania are facing over 400 years in prison as they have been convicted in the US for running a fraud racket across multiple states. They were allegedly involved in a racketeering conspiracy encompassing multiple fraud schemes, including visa fraud, healthcare fraud, money laundering and tax fraud.

The US Attorney’s Office stated that Bhaskar Savani, a dentist, and his brother Arun Savani set up a “complex criminal enterprise” called the “Savani Group” and made millions of dollars by resorting to fraudulent schemes.

Jury convicts brothers and accomplice

They were found guilty by a jury on multiple charges related to the racketeering conspiracy. The US Attorney’s Office further stated that the brother’s accomplice, Aleksandra Radomiak, 48, has also been convicted and faces a prison sentence of up to 40 years.

“The defendants will be sentenced in July 2026. Bhaskar and Arun Savani, respectively, face a statutory maximum sentence of 420 years’ imprisonment and 415 years’ imprisonment, along with fines. Defendant Aleksandra Radomiak also faces a substantial sentence, with up to 40 years’ imprisonment and fines,” stated a release by the US Attorney’s Office.

“This sprawling investigation and prosecution meant untangling a complex web of fraudulent billing practices and sham medical entities,” said U.S. Attorney Metcalf.

Alleged schemes span immigration, healthcare

Investigators said the Savani brothers ran multiple fraudulent operations ranging from immigration violations to healthcare scams, along with money laundering and tax offences.

Prosecutors alleged that one of the schemes involved filing false H-1B visa petitions to recruit foreign workers, mainly from India. The workers were then allegedly compelled to return portions of their salaries and fees to entities linked to the Savani Group.

Authorities further stated that the brothers carried out large-scale healthcare fraud targeting the Medicaid programme. After their original dental practices were terminated from Medicaid insurance contracts, prosecutors said the group obtained new contracts through dental clinics registered in the names of nominees and continued billing the programme. “The Savani Group defrauded Medicaid of more than $30 million through the scheme,” officials said.

Tax and wire fraud charges

Prosecutors further alleged that the brothers committed tax and wire fraud by claiming false business expenses and failing to report certain payroll and income. Investigators said taxes were not paid on about $1.6 million in personal income and roughly $1.1 million in unreported income of employees.

“Through their criminal enterprise, Bhaskar and Arun Savani orchestrated long-running schemes to enrich themselves,” the US Attorney’s Office said in a statement announcing the convictions.