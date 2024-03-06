Indian man, duped into fighting for Russia, dead

An Indian national who was duped into joining Russia’s war against Ukraine under the pretext of getting a job, has been killed, the Indian Mission in Russia said on Wednesday (March 6).

In a post on social media site, X, the embassy said it is in touch with the family of the man, identified as Mohammed Asfan, to send his mortal remains to India.

“We have learnt about the tragic death of an Indian national Shri Mohammed Asfan. We are in touch with the family and Russian authorities. Mission will make efforts to send his mortal remains to India,” the post said.

The embassy, however, did not share any other details on the circumstances that led to Asfan’s death.

Asfan reportedly hailed from Telangana.

Asfan not the sole victim

According to media reports, many Indians recruited as security helpers in the Russian military, have been forced to even fight with Russian soldiers in certain areas along Russia's border with Ukraine. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had raised the issue last week. Reports said it was him who informed Asfan’s family about his death.

Owaisi on February 21 had said that he has written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, alerting him that men from states like Telangana, Gujarat, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir were being lured to Russia under the pretext of jobs and are being forced to fight the war instead.

Last week, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that authorities are trying their best for an "early discharge" of around 20 Indian nationals who are working as support staff to the Russian army. "It is our understanding that there are 20-odd people (Indians) who have gone there to work as support staff or as helpers with the Russian army," Jaiswal said. "We are trying our level best for their early discharge," he added. Jaiswal had said that the "20-odd people" contacted the Indian embassy in Moscow.