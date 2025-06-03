    • The Federal
    Doctors have told Gaurav's family that his brain has been severely damaged due to the assault. Representative photo: iStock

    Indian-origin man in coma after Australian police kneel on neck during arrest

    Gaurav’s wife said he lost consciousness while a police officer forcefully pushed his knee into his neck during the former’s arrest, and that Gaurav’s head was also hit in the melee

    3 Jun 2025 2:15 PM IST

    An Indian-origin man in Australia sustained severe brain injuries and is in a coma after police allegedly kneeled on his neck while arresting him. The incident is reminiscent of George Floyd's death in the US in 2020, which created a furore in that country.

    According to reports, the 42-year-old Indian-origin man, Gaurav Kundi, was arrested in the eastern suburbs of Adelaide after allegedly arguing with his wife, Amritpal Kaur.

    Local media posted a video of Gaurav being pinned down by police to the ground and yelling, "I have done nothing wrong."

    His wife is seen sobbing and begging the officers to stop.

    Wife alleges manhandling

    Amritpal later alleged that a police officer forcefully pushed his knee into Gaurav’s neck, and his head also hit a police vehicle. Amritpal stopped recording in panic when the situation got worse. Gaurav lost consciousness shortly after and was taken to the hospital. He remains on life support, and doctors have told the family that his brain is severely damaged. “They’re saying maybe he will wake up if the brain starts working, or maybe he won’t,” his wife told the media.

    Investigation underway

    Australian police said they were responding to a disturbance involving Gaurav and his spouse, but that the accused was resisting arrest. However, a high-level investigation is currently underway into the incident. Given the severity of Gaurav’s injuries, South Australia Police Commissioner Grant Stevens has opened a special investigation.

    "This man has suffered significant injuries. We’re hoping for the best, but we have to prepare for the worst,” Stevens said.

    The case has brought to mind the untimely death of Floyd, who passed away after a US police officer knelt on his neck while making an arrest.


