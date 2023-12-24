Indian-flagged oil tanker comes under Houthis’ attack in Red Sea: US military

In yet another strike, an Indian-flagged crude oil tanker has said that it was hit by a one-way attack drone by Houthi militants in the Red Sea, the US military reported.

The Gabon-owned tanker MV Saibaba, however, did not report any injuries, the Central Command of the US said in a post on X.

In the post, the Central Command said that a Navy destroyer of the US deployed in the Red Sea destroyed four attack drones of Houthi militants.

“Between 3 and 8 p.m. (Sanaa time), the USS LABOON (DDG 58) was patrolling in the Southern Red Sea as part of Operation PROSPERITY GUARDIAN (OPG) and shot down four unmanned aerial drones originating from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen that were inbound to the USS LABOON. There were no injuries or damage in this incident,” it said.

The latest attack is part of a series of offensives by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels who have been targeting vessels in the Red Sea’s shipping lane since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7.