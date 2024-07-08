Indian diaspora wants Modi to build temple for Hindus in Russia, Air India flights

Indians in Russia want Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help get them a Hindu temple and a new school building for Indian children in the country.

Community members say they also want more flights to India as well as Russia’s recognition of the Ayurvedic system of medicine.

Modi is on a two-day visit to Moscow, on July 8 and 9, at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin for the 22nd India-Russia annual summit.

Hindu temple

"There are few things which remain missing in the (Russian) society,” said Rakesh Kumar Srivastava, an Indian from Patna who lives in Russia.

“We would demand a Hindu temple through Prime Minister Modi. There are a few troubles with airlines as only Aeroflot works. If Air India operates flights to Russia, then the frequency will increase along with the availability of seats," he added.

With Hinduism spreading in Russia and the number of Indians growing, the community is feeling the need for a Hindu temple.

New school, Ayurveda pitch

"The Indian diaspora which imports goods from India is facing some troubles,” Dilip Kumar Minglani, another Indian in Russia, told PTI.

Pooja Chandra, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, said "I (want) a new building for the Indian school. The current building is quite old. If we get a new building, the future of the students will be secure," she said.

An Indian Ayurvedic doctor wants Modi to seek recognition for Ayurvedic medicines in Russia.

M Mathew said Ayurveda was not recognised as an approved medicinal system in Russia. He wants Modi to take up the issue with Russian authorities.



Matthew said that if Ayurveda got approval in Russia, it would boost the Ayurvedic pharmacy sector in India.

Grand welcome for PM

Ahead of Modi’s visit, Russian women dressed in Punjabi attire performed Bhangra in front of the iconic Red Square in Moscow.

"It is a very big event that he (Modi) is coming here,” said a Russian dancer named Natalia.



“We have been preparing for this event for many days. I learnt a bit of Hindi. So, I will be happy to meet Modi," she said.