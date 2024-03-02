Indian dancer killed in US; consulate takes up case after actor’s post

A Bharatnatyam and Kuchipudi dancer from Kolkata, Amarnath Ghosh, has been shot dead in the US, it has been known through an X post made by his friend and television actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee on Friday (March 1). The Consulate General of India in Chicago has now posted on X that it has “taken up the case strongly” with the police for investigation. According to Bhattacharjee’s post, Ghosh was out on an evening walk in St Louis City, Missouri, when unknown assailants shot him multiple times and fled on Tuesday (February 27) evening. The actor has also sought the help of the Indian embassy in the US in claiming his body.

My friend #Amarnathghosh was shot & killed in St louis academy neigbourhood, US on tuesday evening. Only child in the family, mother died 3 years back. Father passed away during his childhood. Well the reason , accused details everything are not revealed yet or perhaps no one… — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) March 1, 2024

Details not known Bhattacharjee added that the details of Ghosh’s murder — including motive or suspects — are not yet known. His parents are no more and there is “perhaps no one left in his family to fight for it except his few friends”, she added in the post. Ghosh reportedly has family members at Suri town in West Bengal’s Birbhum district. “Some friends in US are trying to claim the body but still no update about it. Indian Embassy US kindly see to it if you could. At least we should know the reason of his murder,” reads Bhattacharjee’s post. Indian consulate “providing support” Ghosh, 34, a professional Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi dancer, was pursuing a Master of Fine Arts in Dance at the Washington University in St Louis. He trained at the Kalakshetra Academy in Chennai and got a National Scholarship from the International Cultural Ministry. The Consulate General of India in Chicago later posted on X that it was following up on the investigation with the police and providing support. “Consulate is extending all help to relatives of deceased Amarnath Ghosh. Taken up the case strongly with St Louis police and the University for investigation of the reprehensible gun attack,” the post added.

Deep condolences to family & friends of deceased Amarnath Ghosh in StLouis, Missouri. We are following up forensic, investigation with police & providing support. @IndianEmbassyUS @MEAIndia — India in Chicago (@IndiainChicago) March 1, 2024

Consulate is extending all help to relatives of deceased Amarnath Ghosh. Taken up the case strongly with St Louis police and the University for investigation of the reprehensible gun attack. @IndianEmbassyUS @MEAIndia — India in Chicago (@IndiainChicago) March 2, 2024