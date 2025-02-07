Seattle: Indian-American politician Kshama Sawant, others protest over visa denial
The Indian Consulate in Seattle told Kshama Sawant that her visa is being denied because she is on a ‘reject list’, but did not tell her why she is on the list
The Indian Consulate in Seattle, US has denied a visa to Seattle-based Indian-American politician Kshama Sawant to visit her ailing 82-year-old mother in India, with the explanation that her name is on a “reject list”.
Kshama Sawant and members of “Workers Strike Back” engaged in a “peaceful civil disobedience” at the Indian consulate, demanding to know why her visa was rejected three times.
Kshama, in a post on X, said that her visa was rejected thrice while her husband, Calvin Priest, was granted an emergency visa to visit her sick mother in India.
“My husband & I are in Seattle Indian consulate They granted him emergency visa for my mother being very sick. But rejected mine, literally saying my name is on a "reject list." And refusing to give explanation why. We're refusing to leave. They're threatening to call the police on us,” Kshama wrote on X.
Reason for visa denial?
The reason given by the Indian Consulate for denying Kshama Sawant a visa to see her mother is that she is on a “reject list”. The consulate however has not told her why she is on a reject list.
Kshama, in another post on X, says she is being denied a visa because the Seattle City Council, of which she was a member, passed a resolution condemning the “anti-Muslim anti-poor CAA-NRC citizenship law”, and also because the City Council passed a “historic ban on caste discrimination”.
“A Consular officer said I'm being denied a visa coz I'm on Modi govt's "reject list." It's clear why. My socialist City Council office passed a resolution condemning Modi's anti-Muslim anti-poor CAA-NRC citizenship law. We also won a historic ban on caste discrimination,” posted Kshama on X.
‘Unauthorised entry’: Consulate
The Consulate tweeted that it was dealing with a law-and-order situation because of the unauthorized entry by certain individuals into the Consulate premises after office hours.
“Today, the Consulate was forced to deal with a law and order situation arising from the unauthorized entry by certain individuals into the Consulate premises after office hours. Despite repeated requests, these individuals refused to leave the Consulate premises and engaged in aggressive and threatening behaviour with the Consulate staff. We were compelled to call in relevant local authorities to deal with the situation. Further action is being initiated against the trespassers,” the Indian Consulate posted on X.
Prakash Ambedkar bats for Kshama Sawant
The grandson of Dr BR Ambedkar, Prakash Ambedkar, president of Vanchit Bahujan Agadi and three-time MP, came out in support of the Indian-American politician saying “Modi is against leaders who are fighting against caste discrimination, both in India and anywhere in the world”.
“Former Seattle Councilmember @cmkshama is on BJP-led administration’s rejection list because she introduced a Bill in Seattle City Council which led to caste discrimination being illegal in Seattle. Is Modi against leaders who are fighting against caste discrimination? The answer is YES! Both in India and anywhere in the world,” Prakash Ambedkar posted on X.