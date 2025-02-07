Seattle: Indian-American politician Kshama Sawant, others protest over visa denial

The Indian Consulate in Seattle, US has denied a visa to Seattle-based Indian-American politician Kshama Sawant to visit her ailing 82-year-old mother in India, with the explanation that her name is on a “reject list”.

Kshama Sawant and members of “Workers Strike Back” engaged in a “peaceful civil disobedience” at the Indian consulate, demanding to know why her visa was rejected three times.

Also Read: Seattle becomes first US city to ban caste discrimination

Kshama, in a post on X, said that her visa was rejected thrice while her husband, Calvin Priest, was granted an emergency visa to visit her sick mother in India.

“My husband & I are in Seattle Indian consulate They granted him emergency visa for my mother being very sick. But rejected mine, literally saying my name is on a "reject list." And refusing to give explanation why. We're refusing to leave. They're threatening to call the police on us,” Kshama wrote on X.