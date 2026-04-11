Indian-born cheetah becomes mother to 4 cubs in historic Kuno milestone

Sheopur (MP), Apr 11 (PTI) A 24-month-old Indian-born cheetah gave birth to four cubs at the Kuno National Park on Saturday, marking the first recorded cheetah birth in the wild at the sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh, officials said.

“A historic moment unfolds at Kuno National Park as an Indian-born female Cheetah of Gamini, aged 25 months, has given birth to four cubs in the wild—marking a major milestone in India’s cheetah conservation journey,” elated Union Environment and Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav wrote on X.

This took the number of cheetahs in India to 57, officials said. The female cheetah who gave birth to the litter on Saturday is an offspring of the South African-born Gamini.

The minister mentioned that since cheetahs were first brought to the KNP from Africa in 2022, this was the "first recorded birth in the wild" and also the "first such instance involving an Indian-born female.” “This is a significant step toward achieving the core objectives of the project—survival and breeding under natural conditions," Yadav further said in his post on X.

The development reflected the growing adaptation of cheetahs to Indian conditions, the minister said, adding that it was a testament to the dedication and tireless efforts of the managers, veterinarians and field staff at Kuno.

It was a proud moment for the nation, Yadav added.

A total of 49 cubs have been born in 11 litters at Kuno since 2023, of which 37 survive. The overall cheetah population in India, including cubs, has now reached 57, an official said.

All seven adult female cheetahs have produced litters at Kuno, he noted.

Cheetahs, known to be the fastest animal species on land, became extinct in India in the 1950s. Under an ambitious reintroduction programme, eight cheetahs were translocated to KNP from Namibia in September 2022, followed by 12 from South Africa in February 2023. A third batch of nine cheetahs arrived from Botswana on February 28 this year.

Three cheetahs were relocated to Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary, while the rest remain at Kuno. The endangered species are not kept in a single habitat to reduce disease risk, officials said. PTI

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