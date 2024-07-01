Indian Army capable of facing all security challenges, says new chief

The Indian Army is capable of facing all security challenges confronting the country, its new chief, General Upendra Dwivedi declared on Monday (July 1).

A day after he assumed charge of the 1.3 million-strong force, Gen Dwivedi said one of his priorities would be working towards synergy with the air force and the navy.

He told the media after inspecting a guard of honour at the South Block that the army was facing "unique operational challenges" and it was crucial to keep equipping the soldiers with the latest weapons.

"I assure the country and fellow citizens that the Indian Army is fully capable and ready to face all current and future challenges," he said.



Modern weapons



The Army chief pledged to encourage induction of indigenously-built military hardware into the force to boost self-reliance. "The geo-political landscape is changing rapidly and technology is evolving at a very fast pace," he said.

“It is crucial that we continuously equip our soldiers with state-of-the-art weapons and technology and continue to evolve our war-fighting strategies.”

Gen Dwivedi said the Indian Army was on a path to transformation and it aspired to be self-reliant in military hardware. "To achieve this, we will encourage indigenous initiatives and induct maximum war systems and equipment that are manufactured in our country," he said.

Synergy with others

Gen Dwivedi said he would focus on ensuring that the Army was ready operate in a "full spectrum of conflict, maintaining complete synergy with the Indian Navy, Indian Air Force and other stakeholders".

"This will ensure that India's interests are secured and we become a major pillar of nation building to achieve the vision of 'Viksit Bharat-2047'.”

The Army chief said he was committed to protect interests of all the personnel in the force and to extend full support to ex-servicemen and their families.

Gen Dwivedi served as the Vice Chief of the Army since February 19.



He was earlier the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Northern Command in 2022-24.

An alumnus of the Sainik School at Rewa in Madhya Pradesh, Gen Dwivedi was commissioned into the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles in 1984.