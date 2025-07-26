Indian Army Agniveer CEE result 2025 out today: Here is how to download it

The Indian Army has released the Agniveer CEE result 2025 on Saturday (July 26). The result can be accessed and downloaded in PDF format by the candidates on the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in. The results have been posted in role-number-wise format for many categories.

How to download results

1) First, candidates have to go to the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in

2) Then click on the "CEE Results" tab under the "JCO/OR/Agniveer Enrollment" section

3) After that, a new page will open and display information such as Serial Number, Zonal Recruiting Office (ZRO) and Army Recruiting Office (ARO), Subject and Download option.

4) Candidates may then access and download the results

5) They are advised to save and take a printout for future reference

Indian Army Agniveer CEE recruitment schedule

The Agniveer CEE examination was held in 13 languages such as English, Hindi, Malyalam, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Punjabi, Odiya, Bengali, Urdu, Gujarati, Assamese and Marathi for various posts including General Duty (GD), Technical, Clerk, Store Keeper Technical, Tradesman, Sainik Pharma, Sainik Technical Nursing Assistant and Mahila Police from June 30 to July 10.

Aimed at filling about 25,000 vacancies, the Agniveer 2025 recruitment process commenced on March 12. The admit card for the Common Entrance Examination (CEE) issued on June 16, reported the Mint.

Objective-type examination

The Agniveer CEE is an objective-type examination with multiple-choice questions (MCQs). As per their application category, candidates had to attempt either 50 questions in one hour or 100 questions in two hours.

“The selection process will comprise an online entrance examination, followed by a recruitment rally for candidates selected in the merit list,” A defence spokesperson was quoted by the Hindustan Times as saying.

Phase II process of Indian Army Agniveer CEE, 2025

Phase two of the Agniveer recruitment process, called objective type examination, involves several stages to test the candidates' physical and mental fitness. During Phase II, their eligibility is also verified.

It starts with the Physical Fitness Test (PFT), which comprises various physical activities, including a 1.6 km run, push-ups, sit-ups, and pull-ups to evaluate endurance and strength. Then comes the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), during which height, weight, and chest size are measured to assess whether they meet the required criterion.

Then the candidates have to undergo a thorough medical examination to ensure that they are medically fit to serve in the Army. Their psychological readiness is also evaluated.