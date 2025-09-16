Indian Ambassador calls on Nepal's PM Sushila Karki, conveys PM Modi’s message

Kathmandu, Sep 16 (PTI) Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava on Tuesday called on Nepal's newly-appointed Prime Minister Sushila Karki at her office in Singha Durbar here and conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's congratulatory message to her.

Ambassador Srivastava conveyed the congratulatory message from Prime Minister Modi to his Nepalese counterpart on her appointment as the leader of the interim government, Nepal's Foreign Ministry posted on X.

In the congratulatory message, PM Modi "expressed India’s commitment to work together for further strengthening the close bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two neighbouring countries,” it added.

Karki became Nepal's first woman prime minister on Sunday, ending days of political uncertainty after the ouster of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli following youth-led 'Gen Z' protests against his government over corruption and a government ban on social media.

The new government is mandated to conduct fresh elections on March 5, 2026. PTI

