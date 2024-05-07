India withdrew more than half its troops before deadline: Maldives

Fifty-one of the 89 Indian military personnel deployed in the Maldives have left the country and the others will leave by May 10, the Maldivian government has announced.

New pro-China President Mohamed Muizzu declared after coming to power last year that he would disband a garrison of Indian soldiers deployed to patrol the island’s maritime boundary.

The Maldivian government has now said that New Delhi has taken back more than half of its troops ahead of a May 10 deadline.

A spokeswoman for Muizzu told reporters in Male that 51 Indian military personnel left by Monday. Heena Waleed added: "All Indian military personnel in the country will be withdrawn from the Maldives by May 10."

Muizzu's first state visit as president was to China, breaking a tradition of India being the first overseas stop for new Maldivian leaders.

The president has entered into agreements with Beijing to boost bilateral relations and economic ties. In March, the Maldives signed a "military assistance" deal with China as the Indian garrison began leaving.

Relations between the Maldives and India have chilled since Muizzu took office.

The Maldivian foreign minister, Moosa Zameer, is scheduled to visit New Delhi on Wednesday for official talks.