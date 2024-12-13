India wants good ties with Pakistan but terror must stop first; ball in their court: Jaishankar

External affairs minister S Jaishankar made it clear on Thursday (December 12) that India would like to have good ties with Pakistan, like it wants with any other neighbour. However, those ties must be free of terrorism, he added.

Replying to a question on the possibility of improving relations with Pakistan during the Question Hour in the Lok Sabha, the external affairs minister (EAM) said that India seeks peaceful and cooperative relations with Pakistan, but those ties need to be free of terrorism.

He said that India has made it very clear that it is for the Pakistani side to show that they are changing the behaviour of the past. And if they don’t, of course, there will be implications for the relationship and for them, he pointed out.

“The ball is very much in Pakistan’s court,” stressed Jaishankar.

Terrorism is non-negotiable issue

According to Jaishankar, India is open to fostering good relations with all its neighbours but terrorism remains a non-negotiable issue that must be addressed before any progress can be made.

On the issue of improving trade with Pakistan, Jaishankar pointed out that some of the disruptions were due to decisions taken by Pakistan in 2019.

India’s stance on trade remains agnostic, adding that any trade-related decisions are dependent on Pakistan’s actions.

Issues with Nepal, Myanmar

Further, to concerns raised by Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi over Nepal’s alleged use of Indian territories on its currency, Jaishankar made India’s stance on its borders very clear.

“If there is any expectation in any of our neighbours that by doing something it would get India to change its position, they should be very clear this is not the case,” he said.

Talking about the issue of drug trafficking from Myanmar, Jaishankar admitted that there are challenges which have cropped up due to the disturbed conditions in the region.

India has had to review its open regime policy though India has historically been lenient to cross-border movement. At the same time, India is sensitive about border communities and will work towards coming up with solutions that balance security and local welfare.

India-Bangladesh ties

On Owaisi’s question about India's commitment of 10 billion US dollars to the development of Bangladesh and what steps are being taken to ensure the protection of Hindus and temples in that country, Jaishankar said that India has many development projects going on in neighbouring countries, particularly Bangladesh.

He said that India has a strong history of supporting development in the region and with the exceptions of Pakistan and China, all of India's neighbours have benefitted from India’s assistance.

Referring specifically to Bangladesh, Jaishankar expressed hope for continued cooperation under the new dispensation in Dhaka.

He said, “We have a good history of development projects... and it is our hope that with the new dispensation in Bangladesh, we will settle down mutually to a beneficial and stable relationship.”