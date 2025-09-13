India vs Pakistan Asia Cup: Boycott calls from Opposition, Pahalgam victims’ kin

The India-Pakistan Asia Cup match scheduled to be held in Dubai on Sunday (September 13) is facing severe flak in the country from Opposition parties, family members of Pahelgam attack victims and netizens. While Opposition parties like the Shiv Sena (UBT) have targeted the BJP government, saying how it allows the India vs Pakistan match despite 26 civilians having lost their lives in the Pahalgam terror attack, family members of Pahalgam attack victims have called for boycotting the match.

Uddhav Thackeray slams PM Modi

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday (September 13) targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over India’s participation in the Asia Cup match against Pakistan, saying if, according to PM Modi, blood and water can’t flow together, then how can blood and cricket flow together. He also accused the Centre of resorting to doing business in patriotism.

"Our Prime Minister said blood and water cannot flow together, then how can blood and cricket flow together. How can war and cricket be at the same time? They have done business in patriotism. The business of patriotism is only for money. They are going to play the match tomorrow also because they want all the money they will get from that match,” said Thackeray as quoted by ANI.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief also announced that the women workers of his party would stage a symbolic protest against the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match. "Tomorrow, Shiv Sena (UBT) women workers will come out on the streets in Maharashtra, and they are going to send sindoor from every house to PM Modi," added Thackeray.

Pahelgam victim’s wife calls for boycott

Ashanya Dwivedi, wife of Pahalgam terror attack victim Shubham Dwivedi, also urged the people to boycott the India-Pakistan Asia Cup match, saying people should not even turn on their TV sets. "Pakistan is in the Asia Cup 2025 scheduled for Sunday. I cannot understand this. I urge people to boycott this. Do not go to watch this and do not switch on your TV for this,” she said as quoted by ANI.

Accusing the BCCI of not being indifferent to the sentiment of family members of the Pahelgam attack victim, Ashanya said that the BCCI should not have allowed the match. "BCCI should not have accepted a match between India and Pakistan. I think BCCI is not sentimental towards those 26 families and those who made the supreme sacrifice during Operation Sindoor," Dwivedi said.

What netizens say

Indian netizens from diverse spheres of society also urged people to boycott the India-Pakistan match. "I sincerely urge every patriot and true Indian to strictly boycott the India-Pakistan match. Just switch off the TV," actor Satish Shah posted on India Today.

A social media post by Major Manik M Jolly (retd) stated that the India vs Pakistan match deserved an "empty stadium".

"All of India, all 1.4 billion Indians, want India to have no relations with Pakistan and must not play cricket with them at all. Our government has informed us that Operation Sindoor has not ended, it's only paused... How can we play cricket with such a nation?" said political commentator Tehseen Poonawalla as quoted by India Today.

BJP’s ‘multinational tournaments’ argument

However, BJP leader Anurag Thakur said that while taking part in multinational tournaments organised by the ACC or ICC is a "compulsion" for countries, India does not take part in bilateral tournaments with Pakistan and will continue to avoid them until terrorist attacks on the country stop.

"When multinational tournaments are organised by ACC or ICC, it becomes a compulsion, a necessity for nations to participate. If they don't do that, they will be eliminated from the tournament, they will have to forfeit the match, and the other team will get the points,” said Thakur.

“But India doesn't play bilateral tournaments with Pakistan. We have made this decision for years that India won't play bilateral tournaments with Pakistan until Pakistan stops terrorist attacks on India,” he added.