India, US working out PM Modi's visit to United States: MEA

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) India and the US are working on an early visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

Modi and US President Donald Trump held a telephonic conversation on January 27. This was their first phone conversation since the American leader's inauguration last week.

"The two sides are working on an early visit of PM Modi to the US to further deepen India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"Specific dates for the visit would be announced at the appropriate time," he said. PTI

